Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger, and later head coach, Dan Maloney has died, the NHL Alumni Association confirmed on Tuesday.

We’re saddened to report that #NHLAlumni Dan Maloney has passed away. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his friends, family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/yaJ4MdGA4q — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) November 20, 2018

Maloney was 68.

A native of Barrie, Ont., Maloney spent 11 seasons in the NHL from 1970 to 1982 and later coached the Leafs from 1984 to 1986 and then the Winnipeg Jets from 1986 to 1989.

Taken with the 14th overall pick of the 1970 NHL Amateur Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Maloney made his NHL debut in the 1970-71 season.

Maloney appeared in 737 career games for the Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings and Leafs, tallying 192 goals and 259 assists. He had back-to-back 27-goal seasons in 1975 and 1976 and was famously part of the trade that brought Marcel Dionne to the Kings.

A feared fighter in his day, Maloney recorded 1,489 career penalty minutes.

As a coach, Maloney joined the Leafs staff in 1982 under Mike Nykoluk as an assistant and was promoted to head coach two seasons later of a young Leafs team featuring the likes of Gary Leeman, Russ Courtnall and Steve Thomas.

The Leafs would miss the playoffs that season and select with first overall pick at that summer's draft, taking winger Wendel Clark from the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League.

In his rookie season, Clark scored 34 goals and the Leafs swept the Blackhawks in the Norris Division semi-finals before falling to the St. Louis Blues in the divisional final. After the season, Maloney was fired with head assistant John Brophy taking control behind the Leafs' bench.

Maloney would be hired by the Winnipeg Jets, succeeding John Ferguson Sr.

He led the Jets to the playoffs in two straight seasons, winning a Smythe Division semi-final over the Calgary Flames in 1987.

Mired in a slump and in last place in the division during the 1988-89 season, Maloney was fired and replaced by Rick Bowness.

In 372 games behind the Leafs and Jets' benches, Maloney posted a 136-193-43 record.