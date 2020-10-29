With most junior and amateur leagues on hold until the new year, Hockey Canada will be hosting its most extensive World Junior selection camp ever beginning in November, with 46 players invited on Thursday to compete for a spot on Canada’s 2021 roster.

Among the invitees are returning players Quinton Byfield, Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens, Jamie Drysdale, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, who all helped lead Canada to a gold medal at last year’s World Junior Hockey Championship.

Forward Alexis Lafreniere, who played in the last two World Juniors and was drafted first overall by the New York Rangers earlier this month, is not on the roster as he prepares for the start of the NHL season. He tallied four goals and 10 points in five games at last year’s tournament, earning MVP honours.

"Although this has been a difficult year for our athletes and staff, we are excited to unveil the 46 players who will compete for a spot on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship," said Senior Vice-President of National Teams Scott Salmond, who led the selection process. "We know our athletes are excited for the opportunity to defend gold on home ice this year, and we expect a highly competitive selection camp with a number of difficult decisions to be made when it comes time to select the players who will wear the Maple Leaf in Edmonton in December."

The camp roster – which includes five goaltenders, 15 defencemen and 26 forwards – features 22 players taken in the 2020 NHL draft and 18 prospects from the 2019 NHL Draft.

Prospects representing Canada’s NHL teams are defenceman Kaiden Guhle (MTL) and forwards Ridly Greig (OTT), Dylan Holloway (EDM), Jakob Pelletier and Connor Zary (CGY), as well as Cole Perfetti (WPG).

There are five 2021 draft-eligible prospects on the roster, including defenceman Owen Power (Michigan, NCAA), forward Xavier Simoneau (Drummondville, QMJHL) and goaltenders Brett Brochu (London, OHL), Taylor Gauthier (Prince George, WHL) and Tristan Lennox (Saginaw, OHL).

Kingston Frontenacs forward and 2022 NHL draft prospect Shane Wright is also on the roster. Wright, 16, had 39 goals and 66 points in 58 OHL games last season after being granted exceptional status to play in the league.

Hockey Canada’s selection camp - run by head coach Andre Tourigny - goes from Nov. 16 through Dec. 13 in a cohort bubble in Red Deer, AB, with practices, three intrasquad games and six games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars.

Final rosters for the tournament will be expanded this year, with 22 skaters and three goaltenders instead of the usual 20 skaters and three goaltenders.

The 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship begins Christmas Day in a bubble in Edmonton with enhanced safety measures, extensive COVID-19 testing and team protocols. Canada opens the tournament on Boxing Day against Germany.

Every game of the World Junior tournament can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct and can also be heard on TSN Radio.

 

2021 World Juniors Selection Camp Roster

 
Name HT WT Team NHL Draft
GOALTENDERS        
Brett Brochu 5’11” 156 London (OHL) 2021 Draft
Dylan Garand 6’1” 172 Kamloops (WHL) NYR 2020 (4/103)
Taylor Gauthier 6’2” 190 Prince George (WHL) 2021 Draft
Tristan Lennox 6’3” 190 Saginaw (OHL)  2021 Draft
Devon Levi 6’0” 185 Northeastern (NCAA) FLA 2020 (7/212)
DEFENCE        
Justin Barron 6’2” 198 Halifax (QMJHL) COL 2020 (1/25)
Bowen Byram 6’1” 192 Vancouver (WHL) COL 2019 (1/4)
Lukas Cormier 5’10” 176 Charlottetown (QMJHL) VGK 2020 (3/68)
Jamie Drysdale 5’11” 170 Erie (OHL) ANA 2020 (1/6)
Kaiden Guhle 6’3” 184 Prince Albert (WHL) MTL 2020 (1/16)
Thomas Harley 6’4” 195 Mississauga (OHL) DAL 2019 (1/18)
Daemon Hunt 6’0” 194 Moose Jaw (WHL) MIN 2020 (3/65)
Kaedan Korczak 6’4” 200 Kelowna (WHL) VGK 2019 (2/41)
Mason Millman 6’1” 180 Saginaw (OHL) PHI 2019 (4/103)
Ryan O’Rourke 6’1” 169 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) MIN 2020 (2/39)
Owen Power 6’5” 214 U. of Michigan (NCAA) 2021 Draft
Matthew Robertson 6’4” 203 Edmonton (WHL) NYR 2019 (2/49)
Braden Schneider 6’2” 210 Brandon (WHL) NYR 2020 (1/19)
Donovan Sebrango 6’1” 184 Kitchener (OHL) DET 2020 (3/63)
Jordan Spence 5’10” 178 Moncton (QMJHL) LAK 2019 (4/95)
FORWARDS        
Adam Beckman 6’1” 174 Spokane (WHL) MIN 2019 (3/75)
Mavrik Bourque 5’11” 185 Shawinigan (QMJHL) DAL 2020 (1/30)
Quinton Byfield 6’4” 215 Sudbury (OHL) LAK 2020 (1/2)
Graeme Clarke 6’0” 174 Ottawa (OHL) NJD 2019 (3/80)
Dylan Cozens 6’3” 185 Lethbridge (WHL) BUF 2019 (1/7)
Tyson Foerster 6’1” 193 Barrie (OHL) PHI 2020 (1/23)
Gage Goncalves 6’1” 170 Everett (WHL) TBL 2020 (2/62)
Ridly Greig 5’11” 162 Brandon (WHL) OTT 2020 (1/28)
Dylan Holloway 6’1” 203 Wisconsin (NCAA) EDM 2020 (1/14)
Seth Jarvis 5’10” 172 Portland (WHL) CAR 2020 (1/13)
Peyton Krebs 5’11” 180 Winnipeg (WHL) VGK 2019 (1/17)
Hendrix Lapierre 6’0” 181 Chicoutimi (QMJHL) WSH 2020 (1/22)
Connor McMichael 6’0” 181 London (OHL) WSH 2019 (1/25)
Dawson Mercer 6’0” 180 Chicoutimi (QMJHL) NJD 2020 (1/18)
Alex Newhook 5’11” 197 Boston College (NCAA) COL 2019 (1/16)
Jakob Pelletier 5’10” 170 Val-d’Or (QMJHL) CGY 2019 (1/26)
Cole Perfetti 5’10” 180 Saginaw (OHL) WPG 2020 (1/10)
Samuel Poulin 6’2” 213 Sherbrooke (QMJHL) PIT 2019 (1/21)
Jack Quinn 6’1” 179 Ottawa (OHL) BUF 2020 (1/8)
Jamieson Rees 5’10” 171 Sarnia (OHL) CAR 2019 (2/44)
Cole Schwindt 6’3” 186 Mississauga (OHL) FLA 2019 (3/81)
Xavier Simoneau 5’7” 174 Drummondville (QMJHL) 2021 Draft
Ryan Suzuki 6’1” 180 Saginaw (OHL) CAR 2019 (1/28)
Philip Tomasino 6’0” 183 Oshawa (OHL) NSH 2019 (1/24)
Shane Wright 5’11” 180 Kingston (OHL) 2022 Draft
Connor Zary 6’0” 180 Kamloops (WHL) CGY 2020 (1/24)
 