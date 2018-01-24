33m ago
Goins signs minor league deal with Royals
TSN.ca Staff
Former Toronto Blue Jays utility infielder Ryan Goins has signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals. The 29-year-old will attend Spring Training.
Goins spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Jays, he appeared in 448 games including a career high 143 in 2017.
In 459 plate appearances last season, Goins hit nine homers and collected 62 RBIs.
The Temple, Texas native was selected in the fourth round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft by the blue Jays.