Former Toronto Blue Jays utility infielder Ryan Goins has signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals. The 29-year-old will attend Spring Training.

We have signed INF Ryan Goins to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training. #Royals — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 24, 2018

Goins spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Jays, he appeared in 448 games including a career high 143 in 2017.

In 459 plate appearances last season, Goins hit nine homers and collected 62 RBIs.

The Temple, Texas native was selected in the fourth round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft by the blue Jays.