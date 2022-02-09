The Hamilton Tiger-Cats officially announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Micah Johnson on Wednesday.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported the deal was for one season earlier this week.

“Micah has proven throughout his career to be a dominant force in this league," Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Micah and his family to the City of Hamilton and the Tiger-Cats organization.”

A 33-year-old native of Columbus, GA, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2021, recording 19 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, one pass knockdown and a fumble recovery.

The Kentucky product is a three-time CFL All-Star with all of his selections coming during his six-year stint with the Calgary Stampeders from 2013 to 2018.

With the Stamps, Johnson won a pair of Grey Cups, in 2014 and 2018.