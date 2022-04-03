Up Next

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward William Nylander did not practice on Sunday due to a non-COVID related illness, according to Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star.

William Nylander is ill (non-Covid) … Jack Campbell starts v Tampa: Keefe #Leafs — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) April 3, 2022

Nylander, 25, has 26 goals and 64 points in 68 games this season.

Additionally, Jack Campbell is expected to be in net on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Campbell, 30, returned to the Maple Leafs' lineup on Saturday after a 10-game absence due to a rib injury.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender has a 25-9-4 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average this season.

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg will start in net on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Anton Forsberg starts in goal this afternoon against Detroit! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/ja7UI13oaT — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 3, 2022

Forsberg, 29, has a 15-14-3 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average this season,

The 6-foot-3 goaltender has won four wins in his last 10 appearances.

Florida Panthers

Spencer Knight will start in net on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.

Spencer Knight will be in net today, per Coach Brunette. #FLAvsBUF — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 3, 2022

Knight, 20, has a 14-8-3 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender has six wins in his last 10 appearances.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals used these lines during Sunday's morning skate prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic:

#Caps morning skate lines/pairs/starter ahead of MIN:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Johansson

Mantha-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Sheary-Eller-Wilson

Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway



Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz



Vanecek — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 3, 2022

Ovechkin - Backstrom - Johansson

Mantha - Kuznetsov - Oshie

Sheary - Eller - Wilson

Larsson - Dowd - Hathaway

Fehervary - Carlson

Orlov - Jensen

van Riemsdyk - Schultz

Vanecek

Vitek Vanecek is expected to start against the Wild, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Vitek Vanecek is the first goalie off the ice at Caps morning skate. Looks to be the expected starter tonight vs Minnesota. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 3, 2022

Vanecek, 26, has a 17-10-5 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has seven wins in his last 10 appearances.

Buffalo Sabres

Dustin Tokarski will be in net against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Dustin Tokarski in goal. No other lineup changes. — Heather Engel (@engelheather) April 3, 2022

Tokarski, 32, has a 7-9-5 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.16 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-0 goaltender has three wins in his last 10 appearances.

Chicago Blackhawks

Kevin Lankinen is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Kevin Lankinen will start in goal tonight vs. Arizona.



MacKenzie Entwistle and Erik Gustafsson are back in. Philipp Kurashev and Alex Vlasic are out. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 3, 2022

Lankinen, 26, has a 4-10-5 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.66 goals against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has two wins in his last 10 games.

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Andrew Ladd has been activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, according to head coach Andre Tourigny.

Karel Vejmelka starts in goal for the Coyotes today vs. Chicago, and forward Andrew Ladd is back from injury and in the lineup, head coach Andre Tourigny said. — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) April 3, 2022

Ladd, 36, missed the Coyotes' last 18 games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foor-3 forward has six goals and nine points in 42 games this season.

Additionally, Karel Vejmelka will start in net against the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Vejmelka, 25, has a 11-27-2 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.44 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-4 netminder has three wins in his last 10 appearances.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Pavel Zacha will return to the Devils lineup against the New York Islanders, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Pavel Zacha returns to the #NJDevils lineup today.



Miles Wood remains out. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 3, 2022

Zacha, 24, has missed the Devils' last eight games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 13 goals and 28 points in 56 games this season.