Ice Chips: Maple Leafs' Nylander misses practice with illness
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward William Nylander did not practice on Sunday due to a non-COVID related illness, according to Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star.
Nylander, 25, has 26 goals and 64 points in 68 games this season.
Additionally, Jack Campbell is expected to be in net on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Campbell, 30, returned to the Maple Leafs' lineup on Saturday after a 10-game absence due to a rib injury.
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has a 25-9-4 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average this season.
Ottawa Senators
Anton Forsberg will start in net on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.
Forsberg, 29, has a 15-14-3 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average this season,
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has won four wins in his last 10 appearances.
Florida Panthers
Spencer Knight will start in net on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.
Knight, 20, has a 14-8-3 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has six wins in his last 10 appearances.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals used these lines during Sunday's morning skate prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic:
Ovechkin - Backstrom - Johansson
Mantha - Kuznetsov - Oshie
Sheary - Eller - Wilson
Larsson - Dowd - Hathaway
Fehervary - Carlson
Orlov - Jensen
van Riemsdyk - Schultz
Vanecek
Vitek Vanecek is expected to start against the Wild, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.
Vanecek, 26, has a 17-10-5 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has seven wins in his last 10 appearances.
Buffalo Sabres
Dustin Tokarski will be in net against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Tokarski, 32, has a 7-9-5 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.16 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-0 goaltender has three wins in his last 10 appearances.
Chicago Blackhawks
Kevin Lankinen is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Lankinen, 26, has a 4-10-5 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.66 goals against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has two wins in his last 10 games.
Arizona Coyotes
Forward Andrew Ladd has been activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, according to head coach Andre Tourigny.
Ladd, 36, missed the Coyotes' last 18 games with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foor-3 forward has six goals and nine points in 42 games this season.
Additionally, Karel Vejmelka will start in net against the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Vejmelka, 25, has a 11-27-2 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.44 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-4 netminder has three wins in his last 10 appearances.
New Jersey Devils
Forward Pavel Zacha will return to the Devils lineup against the New York Islanders, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.
Zacha, 24, has missed the Devils' last eight games with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-3 forward has 13 goals and 28 points in 56 games this season.