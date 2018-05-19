Injured Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Aledmys Diaz has started taking live batting practice and running. He will be assessed next week for a potential rehab assignment according to manager John Gibbons.

Diaz suffered an ankle injury on May 6th on a play at first base.

The 27-year-old is in his first year with the Jays after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in December.

He is hitting .210 with six home runs and 12 RBIs over 31 games.

Two other key members of the Blue Jays are also starting their road back to the roster.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk is preparing to head out on a rehab assignment early next week and starter Marcus Stroman is in Dunedin getting ready to start a throwing program.