1h ago
Provorov to sign deal with Flyers; reports to camp Friday
TSN.ca Staff
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, it sounds like the Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenceman Ivan Provorov on a six-year, $40.5 million deal.
Provorov will report to camp Friday and will sign the contract, according to McKenzie. The average annual value of the deal is $6.75 million.
Their will be $12 million in signing bonus money as a part of the deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun
The 22-year-old scored seven goals and posted 26 points in 82 games this past season.
Provorov was selected in the first round (7th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2015 Draft.
He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.
The Russian defenceman has 97 points in 246 NHL games.