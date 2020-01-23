The Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned defenceman Jake Muzzin to the Toronto Marlies on a conditioning loan, it was announced Thursday morning.

Muzzin has not played since Dec. 27 after fracturing his foot blocking a shot in a game against the New Jersey Devils.

Toronto had hoped to get the blueliner back sometime soon after the All-Star Break. He was seen doing some light skating last week.

In 38 games so far this season, Muzzin has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in 21:21 of average ice time per game. He was acquired by the Leafs last winter in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

Toronto will return from the break next Monday in a game against the Nashville Predators.