Hurts, Hodges, headline CFL negotiation lists
Heisman trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts and Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback Devlin Hodges highlight the names on negotiation lists released by CFL teams on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Hurts, who led the Oklahoma Sooners to their fifth consecutive Big 12 Conference title this season, is on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ list and is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft next season.
“Duck” Hodges appeared on the Ottawa Redblacks’ list. Hodges, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Samford, has started four games for the Steelers this season in relief of the injured Ben Roethlisberger. He has a 3-1 record as the starter.
Current Detroit Lions’ quarterback David Blough is also revealed on the Redblacks’ list. Blough, also an undrafted free agent, has started three games for the Lions following injuries to Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel.
CFL bylaws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Of these 45 players, teams must reveal 10 names twice per year. Players can be added, removed, or traded from lists at any time.
Other notable names include Connor Cook, a former fourth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, on the Toronto Argonauts negotiation list. Former San Francisco 49ers third rounder Eli Harold is also on the Argos’ list.
Shane Zylstra, brother of former Eskimo’s slotback, Brandon Zylstra, and Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebacker Dakota Allen are on Edmonton’s negotiation list.
Former Dallas Cowboys’ third-round pick Chaz Green and Miami Dolphins’ fifth-round pick Tony Lippett are on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ negotiation list.
Full lists can be seen below:
BC Lions
|Name
|Position
|College
|COOPER, Zerrick
|QB
|Jacksonville State
|FARMER, Koa
|LB
|Penn State
|HALL, Emanuel
|WR
|Missouri
|HIGHSMITH, Alex
|DL
|Charlotte
|JACKSON, Tyree
|QB
|Buffalo
|PATTERSON, Shea
|QB
|Michigan
|SLOVIS, Kedon
|QB
|USC
|SMITH, Rodney
|RB
|Minnesota
|TATE, Khalil
|QB
|Arizona
|TIANO, Nick
|QB
|Tennessee Chattanooga
Edmonton Eskimos
|Name
|Position
|College
|ALLEN, Dakota
|LB
|Texas Tech
|BEAVERS, Willie
|OL
|Western Michigan
|BUECHELE, Shane
|QB
|SMU
|DAWKINS, Dalyn
|RB
|Colorado State
|FIELDS, Mark
|DB
|Clemson
|HANSEN, Chad
|WR
|Cal
|MITCHELL, Steven
|WR
|USC
|SHOCKLEY, Ed
|LB
|Villanova
|WILKINS, Manny
|QB
|Arizona State
|ZYLSTRA, Shane
|WR
|Minnesota State – Mankato
Calgary Stampeders
|Name
|Position
|College
|HOLMES, Tyrone
|DE
|Montana
|JAMES, Cory
|LB
|Colorado State
|KANOFF, Chad
|QB
|Princeton
|LEWIS, Tommylee
|WR
|Northern Illinois
|MAIER, Jake
|QB
|UC Davis
|MCSORLEY, Trace
|QB
|Penn State
|NICOLAS, Dadi
|DE
|Virginia Tech
|THOMAS, Duke
|DB
|Texas
|VIRGIL, Chason
|QB
|Southeastern Louisiana
|WILDS, Brandon
|RB
|South Carolina
Saskatchewan Roughriders
|Name
|Position
|College
|BARKER, Kaleb
|QB
|Troy
|CHEEVERS, Hamp
|DB
|Boston College
|GARCIA, Antonio
|OL
|Troy
|GREEN, Chaz
|OL
|Florida
|LIPPETT, Tony
|DB
|Michigan State
|LOVE, Josh
|QB
|San Jose State
|MCBRIDE, Tre
|WR
|William & Mary
|MURPHY, Marcus
|RB
|Missouri
|PUMPHREY, Donnel
|RB
|San Diego State
|SMITH, Terrance
|LB
|Florida State
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|Name
|Position
|College
|BENTLEY, Jake
|QB
|South Carolina
|CRACRAFT, River
|WR
|Washington State
|DEAN, Jhavonte
|DB
|Miami
|HEINICKE, Taylor
|QB
|Old Dominion
|JOHNSON, Trey
|DB
|Villanova
|MICKENS, Jaydon
|WR
|Washington
|MOON, Quentin
|LB
|Western Illinois
|REILLY, Brandon
|WR
|Nebraska
|RINGO, Christian
|DT
|Louisiana Lafayette
|RUDOLPH, Travis
|WR
|Florida
Hamilton Tiger Cats
|Name
|Position
|College
|BADET, Jeff
|WR
|Oklahoma
|BOLDEN, Victor
|WR
|Oregon State
|GORDON, Anthony
|QB
|Washington State
|HUNTLEY, Tyler
|QB
|Utah
|HURTS, Jalen
|QB
|Oklahoma
|SMITH, J’Mar
|QB
|Louisiana Tech
|SMITH, Sutton
|DL
|Northern Illinois
|WHITE, Papi
|WR
|Ohio
|WHITE, Tim
|WR
|Arizona State
|WILSON, Kyle
|LB
|Arkansas State
Toronto Argonauts
|Name
|Position
|College
|CLIETT, Reshard
|LB
|USF
|COOK, Connor
|QB
|Michigan State
|DAVIS, Jawill
|WR
|Bethune Cookman
|DAVIS, Ryan
|DL
|Bethune Cookman
|FOURCADE, Chase
|QB
|Nicholls State
|GLASS, Mike
|QB
|Eastern Michigan
|HAROLD, Eli
|DL
|Virginia
|MACK, Ledarius
|DL
|Buffalo
|OLLIE, Ronald
|DL
|Nicholls State
|ZAMORT, Ronald
|DB
|Western Michigan
Ottawa Redblacks
|Name
|Position
|College
|ALLEN, Floyd
|WR
|Ole Miss
|BAHAR, Kenji
|QB
|Monmouth
|BENKERT, Kurt
|QB
|Virginia
|BLOUGH, David
|QB
|Purdue
|DAVIS, Rashard
|WR
|James Madison
|DUNGEY, Eric
|QB
|Syracuse
|HODGES, Devlin
|QB
|Samford
|PRICE, Ejuan
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|RIVERS, Roland
|QB
|Slippery Rock
|WALKER, P.J.
|QB
|Temple
Montreal Alouettes
|Name
|Position
|College
|ADAMS, Keion
|DL
|Western Michigan
|ALLEN, Austin
|QB
|Arkansas
|BLUNT, B.J.
|LB
|McNeese State
|DAVIS, Jamal
|DL
|Akron
|HUNTER, Michael
|DB
|Oklahoma State
|REDDING, Teo
|WR
|Bowling Green
|SCHULT, Karter
|DL
|Northern Iowa
|SILLS V, David
|WR
|West Virginia
|SANTOSO, Ryan
|K
|Minnesota
|WHITE JR., Reggie
|WR
|Monmouth