Heisman trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts and Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback Devlin Hodges highlight the names on negotiation lists released by CFL teams on Tuesday.

Hurts, who led the Oklahoma Sooners to their fifth consecutive Big 12 Conference title this season, is on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ list and is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft next season.

“Duck” Hodges appeared on the Ottawa Redblacks’ list. Hodges, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Samford, has started four games for the Steelers this season in relief of the injured Ben Roethlisberger. He has a 3-1 record as the starter.

Current Detroit Lions’ quarterback David Blough is also revealed on the Redblacks’ list. Blough, also an undrafted free agent, has started three games for the Lions following injuries to Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel.

CFL bylaws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Of these 45 players, teams must reveal 10 names twice per year. Players can be added, removed, or traded from lists at any time.

Other notable names include Connor Cook, a former fourth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, on the Toronto Argonauts negotiation list. Former San Francisco 49ers third rounder Eli Harold is also on the Argos’ list.

Shane Zylstra, brother of former Eskimo’s slotback, Brandon Zylstra, and Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebacker Dakota Allen are on Edmonton’s negotiation list.

Former Dallas Cowboys’ third-round pick Chaz Green and Miami Dolphins’ fifth-round pick Tony Lippett are on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ negotiation list.

Full lists can be seen below:

BC Lions Name Position College COOPER, Zerrick QB Jacksonville State FARMER, Koa LB Penn State HALL, Emanuel WR Missouri HIGHSMITH, Alex DL Charlotte JACKSON, Tyree QB Buffalo PATTERSON, Shea QB Michigan SLOVIS, Kedon QB USC SMITH, Rodney RB Minnesota TATE, Khalil QB Arizona TIANO, Nick QB Tennessee Chattanooga

Edmonton Eskimos Name Position College ALLEN, Dakota LB Texas Tech BEAVERS, Willie OL Western Michigan BUECHELE, Shane QB SMU DAWKINS, Dalyn RB Colorado State FIELDS, Mark DB Clemson HANSEN, Chad WR Cal MITCHELL, Steven WR USC SHOCKLEY, Ed LB Villanova WILKINS, Manny QB Arizona State ZYLSTRA, Shane WR Minnesota State – Mankato

Calgary Stampeders Name Position College HOLMES, Tyrone DE Montana JAMES, Cory LB Colorado State KANOFF, Chad QB Princeton LEWIS, Tommylee WR Northern Illinois MAIER, Jake QB UC Davis MCSORLEY, Trace QB Penn State NICOLAS, Dadi DE Virginia Tech THOMAS, Duke DB Texas VIRGIL, Chason QB Southeastern Louisiana WILDS, Brandon RB South Carolina

Saskatchewan Roughriders Name Position College BARKER, Kaleb QB Troy CHEEVERS, Hamp DB Boston College GARCIA, Antonio OL Troy GREEN, Chaz OL Florida LIPPETT, Tony DB Michigan State LOVE, Josh QB San Jose State MCBRIDE, Tre WR William & Mary MURPHY, Marcus RB Missouri PUMPHREY, Donnel RB San Diego State SMITH, Terrance LB Florida State

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Name Position College BENTLEY, Jake QB South Carolina CRACRAFT, River WR Washington State DEAN, Jhavonte DB Miami HEINICKE, Taylor QB Old Dominion JOHNSON, Trey DB Villanova MICKENS, Jaydon WR Washington MOON, Quentin LB Western Illinois REILLY, Brandon WR Nebraska RINGO, Christian DT Louisiana Lafayette RUDOLPH, Travis WR Florida

Hamilton Tiger Cats Name Position College BADET, Jeff WR Oklahoma BOLDEN, Victor WR Oregon State GORDON, Anthony QB Washington State HUNTLEY, Tyler QB Utah HURTS, Jalen QB Oklahoma SMITH, J’Mar QB Louisiana Tech SMITH, Sutton DL Northern Illinois WHITE, Papi WR Ohio WHITE, Tim WR Arizona State WILSON, Kyle LB Arkansas State

Toronto Argonauts Name Position College CLIETT, Reshard LB USF COOK, Connor QB Michigan State DAVIS, Jawill WR Bethune Cookman DAVIS, Ryan DL Bethune Cookman FOURCADE, Chase QB Nicholls State GLASS, Mike QB Eastern Michigan HAROLD, Eli DL Virginia MACK, Ledarius DL Buffalo OLLIE, Ronald DL Nicholls State ZAMORT, Ronald DB Western Michigan

Ottawa Redblacks Name Position College ALLEN, Floyd WR Ole Miss BAHAR, Kenji QB Monmouth BENKERT, Kurt QB Virginia BLOUGH, David QB Purdue DAVIS, Rashard WR James Madison DUNGEY, Eric QB Syracuse HODGES, Devlin QB Samford PRICE, Ejuan LB Pittsburgh RIVERS, Roland QB Slippery Rock WALKER, P.J. QB Temple