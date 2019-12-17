Heisman trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts and Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback Devlin Hodges highlight the names on negotiation lists released by CFL teams on Tuesday.

Hurts, who led the Oklahoma Sooners to their fifth consecutive Big 12 Conference title this season, is on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ list and is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft next season.

“Duck” Hodges appeared on the Ottawa Redblacks’ list. Hodges, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Samford, has started four games for the Steelers this season in relief of the injured Ben Roethlisberger. He has a 3-1 record as the starter. 

Current Detroit Lions’ quarterback David Blough is also revealed on the Redblacks’ list. Blough, also an undrafted free agent, has started three games for the Lions following injuries to Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel.

CFL bylaws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Of these 45 players, teams must reveal 10 names twice per year. Players can be added, removed, or traded from lists at any time.

Other notable names include Connor Cook, a former fourth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, on the Toronto Argonauts negotiation list. Former San Francisco 49ers third rounder Eli Harold is also on the Argos’ list.

Shane Zylstra, brother of former Eskimo’s slotback, Brandon Zylstra, and Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebacker Dakota Allen are on Edmonton’s negotiation list.

Former Dallas Cowboys’ third-round pick Chaz Green and Miami Dolphins’ fifth-round pick Tony Lippett are on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ negotiation list.

Full lists can be seen below:

 

BC Lions

Name Position College
COOPER, Zerrick QB Jacksonville State
FARMER, Koa LB Penn State
HALL, Emanuel WR Missouri
HIGHSMITH, Alex DL Charlotte
JACKSON, Tyree QB Buffalo
PATTERSON, Shea QB Michigan
SLOVIS, Kedon QB USC
SMITH, Rodney RB Minnesota
TATE, Khalil QB Arizona
TIANO, Nick QB Tennessee Chattanooga

 

Edmonton Eskimos

Name Position College
ALLEN, Dakota LB Texas Tech
BEAVERS, Willie OL Western Michigan
BUECHELE, Shane QB SMU
DAWKINS, Dalyn RB Colorado State
FIELDS, Mark DB Clemson
HANSEN, Chad WR Cal
MITCHELL, Steven WR USC
SHOCKLEY, Ed LB Villanova
WILKINS, Manny QB Arizona State
ZYLSTRA, Shane WR Minnesota State – Mankato

 

Calgary Stampeders

Name Position College
HOLMES, Tyrone DE Montana
JAMES, Cory LB Colorado State
KANOFF, Chad QB Princeton
LEWIS, Tommylee WR Northern Illinois
MAIER, Jake QB UC Davis
MCSORLEY, Trace QB Penn State
NICOLAS, Dadi DE Virginia Tech
THOMAS, Duke DB Texas
VIRGIL, Chason QB Southeastern Louisiana
WILDS, Brandon RB South Carolina

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Name Position College
BARKER, Kaleb QB Troy
CHEEVERS, Hamp DB Boston College
GARCIA, Antonio OL Troy
GREEN, Chaz OL Florida
LIPPETT, Tony DB Michigan State
LOVE, Josh QB San Jose State
MCBRIDE, Tre WR William & Mary
MURPHY, Marcus RB Missouri
PUMPHREY, Donnel RB San Diego State
SMITH, Terrance LB Florida State

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Name Position College
BENTLEY, Jake QB South Carolina
CRACRAFT, River WR Washington State
DEAN, Jhavonte DB Miami
HEINICKE, Taylor QB Old Dominion
JOHNSON, Trey DB Villanova
MICKENS, Jaydon WR Washington
MOON, Quentin LB Western Illinois
REILLY, Brandon WR Nebraska
RINGO, Christian DT Louisiana Lafayette
RUDOLPH, Travis WR Florida

 

Hamilton Tiger Cats

Name Position College
BADET, Jeff WR Oklahoma
BOLDEN, Victor WR Oregon State
GORDON, Anthony QB Washington State
HUNTLEY, Tyler QB Utah
HURTS, Jalen QB Oklahoma
SMITH, J’Mar QB Louisiana Tech
SMITH, Sutton DL Northern Illinois
WHITE, Papi WR Ohio
WHITE, Tim WR Arizona State
WILSON, Kyle LB Arkansas State

 

Toronto Argonauts

Name Position College
CLIETT, Reshard LB USF
COOK, Connor QB Michigan State
DAVIS, Jawill WR Bethune Cookman
DAVIS, Ryan DL Bethune Cookman
FOURCADE, Chase QB Nicholls State
GLASS, Mike QB Eastern Michigan
HAROLD, Eli DL Virginia
MACK, Ledarius DL Buffalo
OLLIE, Ronald DL Nicholls State
ZAMORT, Ronald DB Western Michigan

 

Ottawa Redblacks

Name Position College
ALLEN, Floyd WR Ole Miss
BAHAR, Kenji QB Monmouth
BENKERT, Kurt QB Virginia
BLOUGH, David QB Purdue
DAVIS, Rashard WR James Madison
DUNGEY, Eric QB Syracuse
HODGES, Devlin QB Samford
PRICE, Ejuan LB Pittsburgh
RIVERS, Roland QB Slippery Rock
WALKER, P.J. QB Temple

 

Montreal Alouettes

Name Position College
ADAMS, Keion DL Western Michigan
ALLEN, Austin QB Arkansas
BLUNT, B.J. LB McNeese State
DAVIS, Jamal DL Akron
HUNTER, Michael DB Oklahoma State
REDDING, Teo WR Bowling Green
SCHULT, Karter DL Northern Iowa
SILLS V, David WR West Virginia
SANTOSO, Ryan K Minnesota
WHITE JR., Reggie WR Monmouth

 