Two-time Olympic gold medallist John Morris has returned to prime-time curling.

One day after Team Kevin Koe parted ways with second Colton Flasch, the team announced Morris will join the foursome and play in Flasch's place in a blockbuster curling move.

“We’re thrilled to add a player with such an impressive resume to our lineup as we focus our goal on the 2022 Olympics,” Koe said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Morris has taken off the past two seasons to focus on starting a family and playing mixed doubles, but says his "competitive fire is starting to burn again."

"After taking the last couple of years of men's to focus on my new family and mixed doubles, I feel refreshed and rejuvenated for another two-year run Olympic run in the men's game," said Morris. "Having the opportunity to play with Team Koe, who are good friends of mine and an already exceptional curling team, is something I'm very excited about. My competitive fire is starting to burn again, and I believe the sky is the limit for us if we put the hard work in that is needed."

Morris, 41, has plenty of experience with two members of his new team. Morris spent seven seasons with lead Ben Hebert as members of Kevin Martin's rink, winning two Brier Tankards in 2008 and 2009, a world title in 2008, and of course Olympic gold at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. The Winnipeg native played third for Team Martin.

Morris, who lives in Alberta, added a third Brier championship in 2015, playing third for Pat Simmons. He added a second Olympic gold medal in 2018 when he teamed up with Kaitlyn Lawes to win the first-ever mixed doubles event at the Winter Games in South Korea.

Earlier is his career from 2003 to 2006, Morris skipped a foursome that featured Koe at third. Their time together was highlighted by a victory at the 2004 Players' Championship on the Grand Slam circuit. Morris has 11 Grand Slam victories in total.

After winning the Canadian championship last season, the fourth of Koe's career, the squad struggled in 2019-20, going winless on the World Curling Tour and missing the playoffs at the Brier.