17m ago
Berrios to make Opening Day start for Blue Jays
Jose Berrios will make the Opening Day start for the Toronto Blue Jays. The team announced Thursday that Berrios, who was acquired in-season from the Minnesota Twins last year, will start against the Texas Rangers on April 8 in Toronto.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 11, Yankees 3
The 27-year-old posted a 5-4 record with the Blue Jays last season with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP over 12 games.
After signing a seven-year, $131 million extension with Toronto in November, Berrios has an 0-1 record in spring training this month with a 24.00 ERA with three strikeouts over three innings pitched in two outings.