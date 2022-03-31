Jose Berrios will make the Opening Day start for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team announced Thursday that Berrios, who was acquired in-season from the Minnesota Twins last year, will start against the Texas Rangers on April 8 in Toronto.

The 27-year-old posted a 5-4 record with the Blue Jays last season with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP over 12 games.

After signing a seven-year, $131 million extension with Toronto in November, Berrios has an 0-1 record in spring training this month with a 24.00 ERA with three strikeouts over three innings pitched in two outings.