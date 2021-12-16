Canada's Bedard or Johnson - Who is more likely to attempt 'The Michigan Pass'?

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson joined Team Canada on Wednesday as the team entered their 48-hour quarantine period ahead of the World Juniors.

Johnson, selected fifth overall by the Blue Jackets in this year's NHL draft, was named to Canada's roster despite missing the team's selection camp due to a non-COVID related illness.

Kent Johnson joined Team 🇨🇦 last night as the group headed into its 48-hour quarantine period. https://t.co/UUXh3Nt2e1 — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 16, 2021

The University of Michigan forward has four goals and 23 points in 17 games this season. He had nine goals and 27 points in 26 games as a freshman last year.

Canada will play Switzerland in their first pre-competition on Sunday (LIVE on TSN2 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.). Canada will also play Sweden and Russia next week in pre-competition games before opening their tournament against the Czech Republic on Boxing Day.