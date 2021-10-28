Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff's meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York has been moved up from Monday to Friday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Kevin Cheveldayoff is on his way to NYC and will meet with commissioner Bettman tomorrow. Cheveldayoff and the Jets didn’t want to wait until Monday and requested the meeting be bumped up. The Jets have confirmed the meeting has been changed to tomorrow. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 28, 2021

Cheveldayoff is meeting with Bettman in the wake of the Jenner & Block investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks' response to a 2010 sexual assault allegation levied against then video coach Brad Aldrich.

The investigation revealed that Cheveldayoff, then the Blackhawks' assistant general manager, was privy to a May 23, 2010 meeting in which the allegations against Aldrich were spoken about among senior management.

On Tuesday night, Cheveldayoff released a statement through the Jets' public relations department.

"I have shared everything I know about this matter as part of my participation in Jenner & Block's investigation," Cheveldayoff said. "That is reflected in today's investigation report. Further, I look forward to my discussion with Commissioner Bettman at the soonest possible date to continue to cooperate fully with the National Hockey League. I will reserve any further comment until after that conversation has been conducted."

Cheveldayoff has been Jets general manager since 2011, joining the team after two seasons with the Blackhawks.

Bettman met with former Chicago Blackhawks head coach and current Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville, another individual at the Blackhawks' May 23, 2010, meeting, in New York on Thursday afternoon.