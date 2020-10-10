Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev and 25 other players from across the NHL filed for salary arbitration before Saturday's deadline, the NHLPA has announced.

Other players include Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames, Connor Brown, Christian Jaros, Nick Paul and Chris Tierney of the Ottawa Senators as well as Jake Virtanen of the Vancouver Canucks.

The hearings will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8 while the deadline for club-elected salary arbitration is Oct. 11 at 5pm et/2pm pt.

See the full list below:

 

Boston Bruins

Matt Grzelcyk

 

Buffalo Sabres

Victor Olofsson
Sam Reinhart
Linus Ullmark

 

Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane

 

Carolina Hurricanes

Clark Bishop
Haydn Fleury
Warren Foegele
Gustav Forsling

 

Colorado Avalanche

Ryan Graves

 

Detroit Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi

 

Florida Panthers

MacKenzie Weegar

 

Minnesota Wild

Kaapo Kahkonen

 

New York Islanders

Joshua Ho-Sang
Ryan Pulock
Devon Toews

 

New York Rangers

Tony DeAngelo
Alexandar Georgiev
Brendan Lemieux
Ryan Strome

 

Ottawa Senators

Connor Brown
Christian Jaros
Nick Paul
Chris Tierney

 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Mikheyev

 

Vancouver Canucks

Jake Virtanen