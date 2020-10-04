Why American NHL teams could have a leg up on Canadian-based teams in free agency

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenceman Olli Maatta from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Brad Morrison.

Maatta, 26, registered four goals and 17 points in 65 games last season with the Blackhawks. In the NHL's Return to Play, he had three goals and six points in nine playoff games as Chicago lost in the first round to the Vegas Golden Knights.

"Olli is a well-rounded player who will fit well with our group of defensemen," said Kings general manager Rob Blake. "He is a young player that already has a lot of valuable NHL experience, including a pair of Stanley Cups, and we look forward to having him join our organization."

A first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2012 NHL Draft, Maatta spent six seasons in Pittsburgh, winning two Stanley Cups (2016, 2017). He was dealt to the Blackhawks on June 15, 2019 in exchange for Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick.

Morrison, 23, appeared in 17 games last season with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, tallying six goals and 13 assists for 19 points. He was drafted in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.