Dumba wins King Clancy Memorial Trophy
Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba has been awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy awarded annually to the player best judged to show "leadership on and off the ice and who has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”
The other finalists for this year’s honour were goaltender Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers and defenceman P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils.
More to come.