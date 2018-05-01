TORONTO (May 1, 2018) – Connor McDavid and Team Canada take on the world as TSN delivers every game of the 2018 IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, running May 4-20 from Herning and Copenhagen, Denmark. Canada’s Sports Leader broadcasts complete live coverage of all 64 games of the tournament, one of the 60+ iconic championships that live on TSN. The puck drops on Friday, May 4 as Team Canada opens the tournament against rival Team USA at 10 a.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4. A complete broadcast schedule is available here.

TSN’s acclaimed broadcast team of play-by-play commentator Gord Miller and analyst Ray Ferraro call all Team Canada games from Herning, and are joined by Ryan Rishaug, who delivers rinkside reporting. In the broadcast booth for all preliminary round action from Copenhagen are play-by-play commentator Bryan Mudryk and analyst Mike Johnson, with Tessa Bonhomme reporting from rinkside. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger also returns with his popular Dreger Café interviews.

In the TSN Studio, Rod Black and Laura Diakun break down all the action, joined by two-time Stanley Cup champion and world champion Bob Errey, and two-time Stanley Cup champion Dave Reid throughout the tournament.

In addition to the live, televised broadcasts, TSN Radio stations across Canada are set to deliver exclusive, live coverage of select games from the 2018 IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. Jon Abbott delivers the call alongside analyst Dave Tomlinson, with the broadcasts focusing on every Team Canada game (visit each station’s official website for complete programming info). Additionally, all stations follow the latest breaking news and analysis from the tournament. TSN Radio’s coverage is available for live streaming on each station’s website, and on the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps.

TSN subscribers can also access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s exclusive live coverage of the 2018 IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP on TSN.ca and TSN GO, with French-language coverage available on RDS.

Team Canada’s dynamic roster hopes to secure their third gold medal in four years after being upset by Team Sweden in last year’s shootout final. Since 1931, Canada has won the IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 20 times, the second most of all competing nations. With a victory at this year’s tournament, Canada can tie Russia for the most championship wins in tournament history.