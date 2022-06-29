BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallée won Canada's second diving medal at the world aquatics championships with a bronze in the women's one-metre springboard Wednesday.

The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., totalled 276.60 points through five dives to pick up her first-career medal at the worlds.

Vallée led through three dives and was second going into her final attempt, but struggled with a score of 48.10, lowest in the 12-competitor field. Still, her strong showing in her previous dives kept her on the podium.

Calgary's Margo Erlam was ninth with 246.10 points.

Vallée entered the championships with five career podium finishes (one gold, one silver, three bronze) on the Grand Prix circuit.

The tandem of Rylan Wiens of Pike Lake, Sask., and Montreal's Nathan Zsombor-Murray won Canada's first diving medal at the worlds with a bronze Tuesday in the men's 10-metre synchronized event.

Canada now has 13 medals (three gold, four silver, six bronze) at these worlds after winning a national record 11 in swimming last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.