The Miami Dolphins' long-rumoured pursuit of Deshaun Watson is over.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said "the door is shut" on the Houston Texans quarterback with the team content to continue the development of Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier says “the door is shut on Deshaun Watson.” He says that is definitive and they believe in Tua Tagovailoa’s development going into Year 3. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 2, 2022

The 26-year-old Watson did not play in 2021. While not officially suspended, Watson remained sidelined by the team after allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment emerged along with a litany of civil lawsuits against him.

Grier's vote of confidence in Tagovailoa echoes comments made by new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel at his introductory press conference last month.

"I'm not sitting here concerned with how good Tua can be; I'm concerned with, as a collective unit, what we can grow together because that's what wins football games. I haven't seen a quarterback win a football game by himself ever, really," McDaniel said in February. "He has to have somebody to throw to, he better not be getting tackled before he throws so somebody better block, and the defense had better not allow them to score but the biggest thing for me with Tua is that I want him to come in and work every day, and I'm very confident that he will."

The fifth overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Tagovailoa appeared in 13 games last season, throwing for 2,653 yards on 263-for-388 passing with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 128 yards and three more TDs.

The Dolphins pick 29th in next month's draft.