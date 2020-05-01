2h ago
Former A's minor leaguer dies from COVID-19
Miguel Marte has died at the age of 30, the Oakland A's confirmed on Friday. Marte lost his life on April 28 due to complications from COVID-19.
TSN.ca Staff
From 2008 to 2012 Marte was a member of the A's organization, and got as high as Single A in 2012, where he played 43 games.
During his career he played most of his time at first base (143 games) and spent time as a catcher (38).
He is survived by his wife Jasmin and his twins Isabella and Miguel Angel.