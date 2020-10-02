45m ago
Wild, Soucy closing in on three-year extension
The Minnesota Wild and defenceman Cason Soucy are closing in on a three-year extension, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Wild and defenceman Carson Soucy are closing in on a three-year extension, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.
The deal would carry an average annual value of $2.75 million per season.
The 26-year-old had seven goals and seven assists in 54 games last season. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Wild in 2013.