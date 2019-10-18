In a rare turn of events, veteran Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker called out head coach Bruce Boudreau following their 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night, Minnesota's sixth defeat in seven games to start the season.

"I think more than (a meeting's) going to have to jump start us to be honest with you. It’s going to be each individual guy from Bruce on down," Zucker told Michael Russo of The Athletic. "Bruce has got to be better. We’ve got to be better. Everybody’s got to be better. That’s it."

The Wild had a 10-minute players' only meeting following the loss in Montreal.

Minnesota allowed three goals over a five-minute time frame late in the first period against the Habs, something Zucker didn't have an answer for.

"Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they score one goal and all of a sudden we decide let’s just give them two more and then we’ll start playing again," Zucker explained. "I don’t have an answer for it."

The 27-year-old has two goals over seven games this season, his ninth in Minnesota. Zucker is in the second year of a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

Boudreau, 64, is in his fourth season as head coach of the Wild and is looking to lead Minnesota back to the postseason after missing out last year. The Wild were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in their first two years under Boudreau.

"You rely on past experiences to get out of it, so that’s what we’re trying to do. You know the DNA of a lot of these guys is really good players so they’re not going to stay in slumps or do this forever," the coach told Russo after the game. "Once they turn it around, everybody will turn it around I think.”

Minnesota sits in last place in the NHL.