Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a hit on Matt Roy of the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the second period as Fiala skated into the corner behind Roy. As Roy tried to control the puck near the boards, Fiala delivered a cross check to Roy's back, sending him flying face-first into the boards.

Roy was slow to get up and teammates Jeff Carter and Anze Kopitar helped him off the ice.

Fiala, 24, had a goal earlier in the game in 7:45 of ice time. This is his third season in Minnesota after coming over in a trade with the Nashville Predators in February of 2019.

Following their matchup with L.A., the Wild will be back in action Saturday night in St. Paul against the Colorado Avalanche.