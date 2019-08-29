An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Lakers centre DeMarcus Cousins, a Mobile (AL) police spokesperson confirmed to USA Today's AJ Perez.

The 29-year-old Cousins is wanted on a misdemeanour charge of domestic violence after the mother of his seven-year-old son filed a police report last Friday after she alleges that Cousins left her a threatening voice mail. The dispute arose over whether or not the boy could attend Cousins's wedding to another woman last weekend.

In an audio clip that was given to Mobile police, a man alleged to be Cousins threatens to "put a bullet in [the woman's] (expletive) head."

A third-degree harassing communications charge against Cousins was listed on the Mobile municipal court website, but no other information was offered.

Under Alabama law, if warrant is signed by an alleged victim in any misdemeanour case, the suspect is subject to arrest. The woman confirmed to Perez that such a warrant had been signed.

A four-time All-Star, Cousins signed with the Lakers last month, but tore his ACL in a scrimmage earlier this month and will miss the 2019-20 season.

A veteran of 10 NBA seasons, Cousins has also played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors, with whom he spent last season.