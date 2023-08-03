Montréal, QC - The Montréal Alliance is proud to announce the promotion of Annie Larouche to the position of President, effective immediately. With this appointment, Larouche becomes the first female president of a pro sports organization in Montréal, a significant milestone in the city’s sports history.



Under the initial structure of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Larouche served as Vice-President, Operations of the Alliance franchise since its inception in 2021. Under her guidance, the Alliance dominated the CEBL in attendance and merchandise sales during its inaugural season, solidifying its position amongst Montréal’s major sports organizations.

“Annie Larouche has done a great job as the CEBL’s point person in preparing to launch an expansion team in Montreal, then in launching the Montréal Alliance, and now in strengthening its position in the Québec market,” said Mike Morreale, commissioner and co-founder of the CEBL. “Under her leadership the team has established a rabid fanbase, improved its performance on the court, and made a major impact on the basketball scene in Montréal. We’re pleased to recognize her accomplishments through this well-deserved promotion to team president.”

In two seasons of existence, the Alliance have been among the top attendance draws in the CEBL, achieved a CEBL first with more than 1000 season tickets holders in 2023, and made significant strides in the community by participating in over 75 community events so far this year.

“This journey has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of our incredible fans and partners,” said Larouche. “Together, we achieved remarkable milestones, and I am excited to lead the Alliance into an even brighter future. Our focus remains on building a strong community presence, providing an exceptional game day experience, and making the Alliance a source of pride for Montrealers. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization and look forward to the exciting journey ahead.”

Having performed as a cheerleader for various Montréal-based teams while working as a law clerk, including the Montréal Machine (1992), the Montréal Dragons (1993), and the Montréal Roadrunners (1994-95), Larouche’s journey within the Montréal professional sports scene began over two decades ago when she was appointed as Head of the Cheerleading Team for the Montréal Alouettes, making her the youngest person ever appointed to this role in the Canadian Football League (CFL) at the age of 24.

Throughout her 25-year career with the Alouettes organization, Larouche’s responsibilities expanded significantly. Over the years, she assumed key leadership positions, including Executive Director of the Alouettes Foundation and Community Relations, as well as Director of the Alouettes Alumni Association, all while continuing to lead the cheerleading team.

Having dedicated over 27 years to the Alouettes and Alliance organizations, Larouche’s unwavering commitment and passion for sports paved the way for her next role as President of the Montréal Alliance. As the first female president of a Montréal pro sports organization, Larouche’s appointment marks a milestone of empowerment and progress for women in the sports industry.