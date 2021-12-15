Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Wednesday. He will be monitored and evaluated on a daily basis.

Christian Dvorak is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. He is being monitored and evaluated daily. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 15, 2021

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and seven assists over 27 games this season in Montreal, his first with the Habs.

The Canadiens acquired Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in September after losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the Carolina Hurricanes via an offer sheet.

In other news, Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku are no longer in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, but won't practice with the team on Wednesday. They are expected to rejoin the team in regular activities later this week.