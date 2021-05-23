Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds during Game 2 of the teams' first round playoff series on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the 10:07 mark of the second period.

The Canadiens ultimately lost to the Maple Leafs 5-1 on Saturday, which brought the best-of-seven series to 1-1.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Monday night in Montreal.