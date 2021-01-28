21m ago
Habs extend Dir. of Player Personnel Lapointe
The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday the team has signed Director of Player Personnel Martin Lapointe for three seasons. The have also given Lapointe the additional title of Director of Amateur Scouting.
TSN.ca Staff
Ahead of first game at Bell Centre in 324 days, Habs know it won't be same without fans
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday the team has signed Director of Player Personnel Martin Lapointe for three seasons. The have also given Lapointe the additional title of Director of Amateur Scouting.
Lapointe has been in the Habs' front office since 2012.