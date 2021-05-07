Suzuki elevating his game throughout a season of adversity

Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault suffered an upper-body in Thursday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has returned to Montreal for evaluation and will miss Saturday's game. He is considered day-to-day.

In other news, Carey Price is back on the ice after suffering a concussion on April 19 in Edmonton. No timeline has been set for his return.

Captain Shea Weber (upper-body injury) and assistant captain Paul Byron (lower-body injury) are both listed as day-to-day.

Brendan Gallagher resumed on-ice training in at the team's practice facility in Brossard this past week. He was given a six-week timeline to return announced on April 7th.

The Canadiens take on the Maple Leafs Saturday night as they look to clinch a playoff spot in the North Division.