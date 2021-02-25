Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson left Thursday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets in the first period and did not return.

Josh Anderson ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



Josh Anderson won’t return in tonight’s game.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 26, 2021

Early on in the game, Anderson had his legs knocked out from under him by Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo. Anderson skated off and finished the shift but didn't return to the game.

"We don't think it's too serious but we have to do more tests. We'll know more tomorrow but we are confident so far," new head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters after the game.

Winnipeg went on to win the game 6-3, scoring three goals in the third period and spoiling Ducharme's debut behind the Habs' bench.

The 26-year-old Anderson has nine goals and 12 points in 19 games this season.