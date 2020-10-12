2h ago
Canadiens sign F Toffoli to 4-year, $17 million deal
The Montreal Canadiens have signed free agent forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year deal, the team announced on Monday. Toffoli's contract carries an average annual valye of $4.25 million.
TSN.ca Staff
The 28-year old split last season with the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks. He had 24 goals and 20 assists in 68 regular season games.