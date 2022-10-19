Morning Coffee: Yankees head to Houston with tight turnaround for Game 1 of ALCS With a full slate of NBA and NHL regular season action, MLB playoff games and soccer on today’s calendar, we get our first “Sports Equinox” of 2022. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday October 19th, 2022.

The American League Championship Series is set.

The New York Yankees booked their ticket to the ALCS with a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 last night.

Less than 24 hours later, the Yankees will take the field at Minute Maid Park tonight for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors were both victorious in their season openers as the NBA season tipped off with a double-header on Tuesday.

Yankees Head To Houston With Tight Turnaround For Game 1 Of ALCS

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge were difference makers in Game 5 of the ALDS last night.

Stanton hit a three-run home run in the first inning.

Judge followed up with a solo shot in the second inning.

The pitching staff did its part and the Yankees improved to 28-2 when both Judge and Stanton hit a home run in the same game.

Now it’s straight to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS tonight.

Wheels Up ✈️ pic.twitter.com/txBgMJ4OAL — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2022

Thanks to multiple rainouts and the ALDS going five games, New York won’t get a day off between series.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Yankees will become the fourth team in postseason history to enter a playoff series without a day's rest.

Two of the previous three went on to lose the series.

FanDuel made the Astros a -210 money line favourite for Game 1 and -180 to win the series.

New York is +176 to win the series opener and +145 to advance to the World Series.

Yankees .182 BA is also the lowest for any team that won an ALDS series. https://t.co/rsyHVfCbYK — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) October 18, 2022

Houston went 5-2 against the Yankees during the regular season.

With the extra rest and Justin Verlander on the mound, I’d lean Astros as Judge and company deal with a very tough turnaround following last night’s celebration.

Meanwhile in the NLCS, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 in Game 1 last night.

Bryce Harper is the second player in Phillies history to homer in three straight games in a single postseason (Gary Matthews in 1983 NLCS). pic.twitter.com/qbOwq2Ee12 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 19, 2022

Zack Wheeler and Yu Darvish were both excellent, but Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber turned out to be the difference-makers with solo home runs.

Game 2 is scheduled for 4:36 PM ET today.

FanDuel has the Padres as a -120 money line favourite with Blake Snell expected to get the start for San Diego opposite Aaron Nola for the Phillies.

Raptors Set For Opener Versus Cavs

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors celebrated opening night in the NBA with wins last night.

Both favourites covered at home.

SZN 20 x SZN 14 pic.twitter.com/lsCNlbpRBt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 19, 2022

Tonight, the Toronto Raptors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in their home opener.

Toronto is currently a two-point favourite at FanDuel.

The total is set at 214.

The wait is over ⏰ pic.twitter.com/RQUDAx7eYY — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 19, 2022

FanDuel set the over/under for the number of Raptors’ regular season wins at 46.5.

Toronto is +950 to win the Atlantic Division, +2100 to win the Eastern Conference, and +4600 to win the NBA championship.

With 12 games on the slate, I’d love to hear what you’re betting tonight in the association.

NFL Week 7 Early Lean

On Tuesday afternoon, I tweeted out my first bet for Week 7 of the NFL season.

It’s a bet on Tennessee Titans money line against the Indianapolis Colts at -135.

NFL Week 7 bet: Titans ML. Tennessee has dominated its H2H vs Indianapolis, including a 24-17 road win in Week 4. Titans have had 2 weeks to prepare for the home rematch coming off a bye week. Colts have had to grind for every win this season. #gamblingtwitter @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/hPVgFPWPNY — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) October 18, 2022

The Colts are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but they could have easily lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 5 if Russell Wilson didn’t miss a wide-open KJ Hamler in the end zone in overtime, and they barely clawed their way past the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Tennessee beat Indianapolis 24-17 back in Week 4.

After a win over the Washington Commanders, the Titans got an extra week to prepare for this home date against Indianapolis with a bye in Week 6.

Tennessee has won each of the last four head-to-head meetings between these teams by an average of 9.5 points per game.

Mike Vrabel says hopefully #Titans feel rested and healed up and are ready to get in good work off the bye. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/V768F9layr — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) October 17, 2022

The Titans are 4-0 against the spread after a bye under Mike Vrabel, winning all four of those games by 14 points or more.

We have already seen FanDuel make an adjustment in Tennessee’s favour, as the spread has moved from Titans -1.5 to -2.5, while the money line has gone from -135 to -144.

I’d bet Tennessee at anything under a field goal.