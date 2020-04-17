1h ago
Movies & Documentaries on TSN
TSN.ca Staff
|Date
|Network
|Time
|Title
|Monday, April 20, 2020
|TSN3
|19:30 - 21:30
|Catching Hell
|TSN3
|22:00 - 23:00
|In Search of Derrick Thomas
|TSN3
|23:00 - 00:30
|The Marinovich Project
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|TSN3
|19:30 - 21:30
|What's My Name: Muhammad Ali (Part I)
|TSN3
|22:00 - 00:00
|What's My Name: Muhammad Ali (Part II)
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|TSN
|TBD
|Andre The Giant
|TSN
|TBD
|Diego Maradona
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|TSN
|TBD
|The Book of Manning
|TSN
|TBD
|Shaq and Dale
|TSN
|TBD
|Kareen Minority of One
|Monday, May 18, 2020
|TSN
|TBD
|Women of Troy
|TSN
|TBD
|On The Line
|TSN
|TBD
|Let Them wear Towels
|Monday, May 25, 2020
|TSN
|TBD
|Student Athlete
|TSN
|TBD
|The Dotted Line
|TSN
|TBD
|War Eagle/Roll Tide
|Monday, June 1, 2020
|TSN
|TBD
|Brendan Schuab: You'd be Surprised
|TSN
|TBD
|The Real Rocky
|TSN
|TBD
|Ferrell Takes the Field