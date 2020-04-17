Movies & Documentaries on TSN

Date Network Time Title
Monday, April 20, 2020 TSN3 19:30 - 21:30 Catching Hell
TSN3 22:00 - 23:00 In Search of Derrick Thomas
TSN3 23:00 - 00:30 The Marinovich Project
Monday, April 27, 2020 TSN3 19:30 - 21:30 What's My Name: Muhammad Ali (Part I)
TSN3 22:00 - 00:00 What's My Name: Muhammad Ali (Part II)
Monday, May 4, 2020 TSN TBD Andre The Giant
TSN TBD Diego Maradona
Monday, May 11, 2020 TSN TBD The Book of Manning
TSN TBD Shaq and Dale
TSN TBD Kareen Minority of One
Monday, May 18, 2020 TSN TBD Women of Troy
TSN TBD On The Line
TSN TBD Let Them wear Towels
Monday, May 25, 2020 TSN TBD Student Athlete
TSN TBD The Dotted Line
TSN TBD War Eagle/Roll Tide
Monday, June 1, 2020 TSN TBD Brendan Schuab: You'd be Surprised
TSN TBD The Real Rocky
TSN TBD Ferrell Takes the Field