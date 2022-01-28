Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Friday that star forward Nathan MacKinnon has a facial fracture and a concussion after leaving a game against the Boston Bruins earlier this week.

Nathan MacKinnon update, per Jared Bednar: Facial fracture and a concussion. He'll miss the next three games. Unclear if he'll be ready for All-Star Game. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 28, 2022

MacKinnon will miss the next three games and it's unclear if he will be ready for next week's All-Star Game.

MacKinnon suffered a cut to the face early in the first period of Wednesday's game and did not return. He took a shoulder check from Bruins' forward Taylor Hall and upon contact, had his own stick pushed up into his face. MacKinnon was down on the ice in obvious pain for several minutes, with blood visible on the ice. He eventually skated off under his own power with a towel pressed to his face.

Hall was originally given a five-minute high-sticking major on the play, but after an official's review, the penalty was reduced to a minor for interference. MacKinnon was injured on just his second shift as the Avs went on to win 4-3 in overtime.

The 26-year-old has nine goals and 31 assists in 27 games for Colorado this season. His assist against Chicago on Monday was the 600th point of his career.