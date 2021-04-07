4m ago
Islanders acquire Palmieri, Zajac from Devils
The New York Islanders acquired forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for their 2021 first round draft pick, a conditional fourth round draft pick in 2022, and forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst.
TSN.ca Staff
