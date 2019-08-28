The New York Islanders have re-signed restricted forward Anthony Beauvillier to a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old scored 18 goals and posted 28 points for the Islanders this past season.

The 2015 first-round pick returned to the QMJHL for the 2015-16 season and has spent the previous three years with the Islanders.

Beauvillier is coming off of his entry level contract.

The Canadian winger has 48 goals and 88 points in 218 career NHL games.