Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.

On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results.

COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 5, 2021:

Anaheim – TBA

Arizona – none

Boston – none

Buffalo – Taylor Hall; Jake McCabe; Brandon Montour; Tobias Rieder; Rasmus Ristolainen

Calgary – none

Carolina – none

Chicago – Adam Boqvist; Ryan Carpenter; Lucas Wallmark

Colorado – Tyson Jost; Gabriel Landeskog

Columbus – none

Dallas – Andrej Sekera

Detroit – none

Edmonton – none

Florida – none

Los Angeles – Andreas Athanasiou; Blake Lizotte

Minnesota – Nick Bjugstad; Nick Bonino; Joel Eriksson Ek; Marcus Foligno; Marcus Johansson; Jared Spurgeon; Nico Sturm

Montreal – none

Nashville – none

New Jersey – Nate Bastian; Jesper Bratt; Connor Carrick; Nikita Gusev; Jack Hughes; Andreas Johnsson; Dmitry Kulikov; Janne Kuokkanen; Michael McLeod; Kyle Palmieri; Damon Severson; Yegor Sharangovich; Ty Smith; Matt Tennyson; Sami Vatanen; Pavel Zacha; Travis Zajac

NY Islanders – none

NY Rangers – none

Ottawa – none

Philadelphia – none

Pittsburgh – none

San Jose – none

St. Louis – none

Tampa Bay – none

Toronto – none

Vancouver – none

Vegas – Alex Pietrangelo

Washington – Evgeny Kuznetsov; Ilya Samsonov

Winnipeg – Pierre-Luc Dubois