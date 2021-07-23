Ahead of tonight's NHL Draft, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours from around the league.

DeAngelo to Be Bought Out

The New York Rangers are finally parting ways with Tony DeAngelo.

The Rangers are expected to place the defenceman on unconditional waivers for purposes of a buyout on Friday after he last played for the team in January.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in April that the 25-year-old defenceman rejected the Rangers offer to mutually terminate his contract, instead electing to be bought out this summer.

Earlier this season, Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo had played his last game for the team after he went unclaimed on waivers following a reported physical altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on Jan. 30, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

DeAngelo had one assist over six games this season with the Rangers.

Over 206 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Rangers, DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists.

With DeAngelo signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.8 million, the buyout will save the Rangers $4.2 million next season, while adding a cap charge of $883,334 in 2022-23.



Tough to Predict

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie writes that it’s likely pandemic induced, but the seeming volatility and unpredictability of how different teams view the same prospects appears quite high.

McKenzie lists prospect Wyatt Johnston as one example. Johnston was ranked No. 40 in the final TSN Hockey Draft Rankings, but one team has him in their top 15 and another in the top 25.

Ilya Fedotov and Kirill Kirsanov are two other examples, with both players receiving a top 32 vote, and some votes in the early 30s, but largely the two are viewed as players who will be taken in the late third round.

McKenzie adds that Artem Grushnikov, ranked 60th in TSN Hockey's ranking, go significantly higher than that slot.

Trades to Come?

The trade market could remain hot today as team's look to move their players and get 2021 draft picks in return.

Among those atop the rumour mill are pending unrestricted free agent Zach Hyman, Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Seth Jones and Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel.

Hyman is believed to be closing on a long-term extension with the Edmonton Oilers, which could be an eight-year deal if Edmonton can work out a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday the Oilers are only looking to part with a sixth- or a seventh-round pick to complete that deal.

"Yeah, ongoing discussions primarily with the Edmonton Oilers although there are some who believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t officially out," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "But look, if the Oilers are going to have access to that eighth year, then it has to be a sign and trade and Kyle Dubas and Ken Holland are going to have to communicate on what the compensation is going to be. The Oilers aren’t going to feel comfortable paying a third- or a fourth-round pick, they look at a sixth- or a seventh-round pick as compensation. Otherwise, they’ll wait until the 28th. We know that Zach Hyman spent at least a good part of Wednesday in Edmonton meeting with the brass and touring the city. So you might want to put a little bit of money on the Oilers. "

Jones, who's entering the final year of his contract carrying a $5.4 million cap hit, previously told the Blue Jackets he was not interest in re-signing ahead of free agency next year. Dreger reports that teams interested in Jones will likely shift their focus to Dougie Hamilton on the free agent market if they cannot work out a deal with Columbus this weekend.

"Yeah you know what guys, we haven’t forgotten about Dougie Hamilton," Dreger said. "We’ve talked a lot about Seth Jones, it feels like Dougie Hamilton has been out there forever. The expectation is that if there is a trade fit, perhaps that interest elevates over the course of the weekend after the draft. Everybody now is focused on yes on making deals, but also making first-round selections on Friday and then completing the draft on Saturday.

"So it’s not a back-burner per say but there is expected to be more interest in Dougie Hamilton from those teams maybe that don’t land the piece, like a Seth Jones in Chicago. Philadelphia would like to do something but the Flyers don’t have a ton of cap space but (general manager) Chuck Fletcher can be creative so wouldn’t count him out of this as well."

Finally, speculation has followed Eichel for months after he openly discussed a "disconnect" with the Sabres over how to handle his neck injury. The star centre has been linked to the New York Rangers, but Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported Thursday the Rangers had not received access to the centre's medical records.

The 24-year-old has five years remaining in the eight-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Sabres in 2017.

Eichel and Jones are ranked atop the TSN Trade Bait Board.

Mock Draft

Looking to catch up on who will be coming off the board Friday night?

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button posted his full first-round mock draft earlier this week, with the Buffalo Sabres selecting Owen Power first overall.

Button shares who the Canadian teams should consider in the first round

For more prospects who will be selected this weekend, check out TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's Draft Rankings, with 100 players listed.