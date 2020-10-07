Ahead of free agency on Friday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

12:03pm et - Sharks, Sabres exchange picks

One of those pick-for-pick trades that everybody loves so much!

#SJSharks trade No. 34 overall pick to Sabres for No. 38, and No. 100 overall this year #NHLDraft — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) October 7, 2020

The San Jose Sharks acquire a fourth-round pick (No. 100 overall) for moving down four picks in the second round, sending No. 34 overall to the Buffalo Sabres for their No. 38.

11:35am et - The Ottawa Senators got their goalie.

The Senators have acquired goaltender Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 52nd overall pick in this year's draft and forward Jonathan Gruden.

TRADE ALERT 🚨: The Penguins have acquired forward Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick (52nd overall) from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Matt Murray. pic.twitter.com/lag06QAFaU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 7, 2020

The 26-year-old had a .899 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 38 appearances with the Penguins last season. In three playoff games, Murray recorded a .914 save percentage and 2.50 GAA as Pittsburgh was eliminated in the playoff qualifying round by the Montreal Canadiens.

Murray backstopped the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. He was a third-round pick (83rd overall) by Pittsburgh at the 2012 NHL Draft and made the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2017.

Murray is a restricted free agent and is coming off a three-year, $11.25 million contract with an AAV of $3.75 million.

In 199 career NHL games, Murray has a .914 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA.

The second-round pick acquired by the Penguins was one of four picks the Senators held in the round.

Gruden, a fourth-round pick of the Senators in 2018, had 30 goals and 66 points in 59 games with the London Knights this past season,

11:30am et - Day 2 of the NHL Draft underway with the second round.

11:15am et - The Dallas Stars qualified restricted free agents Radek Faksa, Denis Gurianov, Roope Hintz and Joel L'Esperance.

Goaltender Landon Bow and wingers Tony Calderone and Josh Melnick were not qualified and will hit the open market on Friday.

We have submitted qualifying offers to the following four players:



▪ Radek Faksa

▪ Denis Gurianov

▪ Roope Hintz

▪ Joel L'Esperance https://t.co/h4eT9ZwYJj — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 7, 2020

10:46am et - Max Domi will change his number once again with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Domi, who wore No. 13 with the Montreal Canadiens, will wear No. 16 in Columbus, returning to the number he wore for the first three seasons of his career with the Arizona Coyotes.

BREAKING NEWS: C @maxdomi will wear No. 16 w/ #CBJ. He wore the number with Arizona and as captain of the OHL’s London Knights. Previous Blue Jackets to wear 16 - Mike Sillinger (2001-03), Alexander Svitov (2003-07) and Derick Brassard (2007-13). — Todd Sharrock (@ToddSharrock) October 7, 2020

10:34am et - The New Jersey Devils issued qualifying offers Mackenzie Blackwood, Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt, Nick Merkley and Colton White.

Forward John Hayden and defenceman Mirco Mueller were not issued tenders and will become unrestricted free agents on Friday.

#NEWS: We have tendered qualifying offers to Mackenzie Blackwood, Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt, Nick Merkley and Colton White.



Hayden and Mueller not tendered. #WeAreOne | #NJDevilshttps://t.co/bapOLBtYq2 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 7, 2020

10:13am et - Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports the Ottawa Senators have held talks with multiple teams on goaltenders, including Matt Murray,Darcy Kuemper, Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins.

Garrioch notes the Senators have four second-round picks in today's draft, and could use them as trade fodder in their pursuit of a netminder.

The #Sens have held talks with all the teams wanting to move goalies _ including Pittsburgh (Matt Murray), Arizona (Darcy Kuemper) and Columbus (Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins). The club has four second round picks and a lot of prospects so a trade is always possible. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 7, 2020

10:06am et - The Tampa Bay Lightning have extended forwards Mitchell Stephens and Gemel Smith.

Stephens' contract is a two-year, one-way deal worth an average annual value of $735,000, while Smith signed a one-year, two-way contract.

We have re-signed forwards Mitchell Stephens (two-year, one-way contract worth $735,500 AAV) and Gemel Smith (one-year, two-way contract). 📝https://t.co/b3sqBfKFBZ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 7, 2020

9:26am et - The Winnipeg Jets extended D Dylan DeMelo on a four-year, $12 million contract, keeping him from hitting the open market on Friday.

Hitting the Market?

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday he had not yet issued qualifying offers to winger Andreas Athanasiou or defenceman Matthew Benning and did not expect to before Wednesday's 5pm et deadline.

If the pending restricted free agents are not qualified, they will become unrestricted free agents on Friday.

Holland says he hasn’t qualified either Athanasiou or Benning and that he doesn’t think they will. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 7, 2020

Athanasiou, 26, was acquired by the Oilers at the trade deadline this year from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Sam Gagner and two second-round picks. He had one goal and two points in nine games upon joining the Oilers, bringing his season totals to 11 goals and 26 points in 55 games with the two teams. He was without a point in four games during the Return to Play. He carried a $3 million cap hit last season.

There were talks between Athanasiou's agent Darren Ferris and the Oilers about a contract for less than his QO number _ and I think an actual offer was made _ but ultimately, this close to Friday, the AA camp decided to go to market and see what's out there. https://t.co/zLUUWTsrYb — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 7, 2020

Benning had one goals and eight points in 43 games with the Oilers this past season, adding one assist in four games in the Edmonton bubble. The 26-year-old has appeared in 248 games with the Oilers over the past four seasons. He is coming off a two-year, $3.8 million contract signed with the Oilers in 2018.

According to CapFriendly, the Oilers have $8.77 million in cap space this off-season with 18 players under contract.

On the Move?

Craig Custance of The Athletic reports Tyler Toffoli is likely to become an unrestricted free agent on Friday with the Vancouver Canucks unable to reach an extension with the winger.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Kings, Toffoli had six goals and 10 points in 10 games upon joining the Canucks. He was limited to seven games in the Return to Play, posting two goals and four points.

The 28-year-old, who finished the season with 24 goals and 44 points in 68 games, said last month that his desire was to re-sign with his new team.

"I want to stay in Vancouver and that's my number one priority as of right now," Toffoli said. "It's definitely an exciting time to be in Vancouver and it's definitely something that people want to be a part of now."

The Canucks have $13.47 million in cap space this off-season with Jake Virtanen, Tyler Motte and Troy Stecher due new deals as restricted free agents.

"Their situation is that they don’t have any money to pay him,” an NHL source told Custance of the team's outlook on Toffoli.

Short Stay

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas confirmed Tuesday night that the team would not be issuing a qualifying offer to newly acquired winger Evan Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, who was acquired by the Maple Leafs in August from the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of their return for winger Kasperi Kapanen, was due a $2 million qualifying offer to retain his rights.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that Rodrigues’ agent Peter Fish said the door has been left open for the winger to sign with the team after testing the market.

Rodrigues’ agent Peter Fish says both sides went back and forth on contract frameworks but in the end felt since they were so close to free agency Friday they would go that route. Left door open to circle back https://t.co/PSmnP5SdFw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 7, 2020

The 27-year-old started last season with the Buffalo Sabres, posting five goals and nine points in 38 games before being traded to the Penguins. He added one goal in seven games with Pittsburgh. Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Rodrigues has 27 goals and 72 points in 199 games.

Dubas said Tuesday night that the teams plans for free agency could shift as more players hit the open market after going unqualified by their teams on Wednesday. He also did not rule out making a move as the draft continues.