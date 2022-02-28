The NHL announced on Monday that the league is suspending its relationships with its business partners in Russia and is pausing its Russian language social and digital media sites as the country's invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth day.

"The National Hockey League condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible," the NHL posted in a statement. "Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites.

"In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL.

"We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

The NHL has been very involved in making sure security for players is appropriate by coordinating protections and responses with the individual NHL Clubs. https://t.co/17R6tuPbKl — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 28, 2022

