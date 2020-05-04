LeBrun: Bettman wanted to hear from teams before making decision on draft date

It looks like the wait will continue with regards to establishing an NHL Draft date.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, there is no announcement expected Monday from the NHL regarding the 2020 draft.

LeBrun adds there is expected to be a decision either this week or next week.

Good discussion on Board of Governors call re: NHL draft. No decision yet. Decision either this week or potentially now dip into next week.

"We think it's more important to get the right decision than to get a quick decision," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told LeBrun via email.

The league's Board of Governors held a conference call Monday afternoon to discuss a range of issues, including the idea of holding the draft in June before the potential completion of the season.

Meanwhile, LeBrun reports the American Hockey League has a Board of Governors call set for Friday.

"No confirmation of it, but obviously possible that's when the rest of the season could be cancelled," LeBrun tweets.

Both the NHL and AHL suspended their respective seasons on March 12, one day after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus and brought the NBA season to a halt.