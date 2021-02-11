The Ontario Hockey League clarified on Thursday that it has not finalized any plans yet for a return to play this season.

"First and foremost, the Ontario Hockey League is anxious to return to play and eager to get our players back on the ice to drop the puck on a 2020-21 Regular Season," said OHL commissioner David Branch in a statement. "As we have for many months, we continue to work hard toward ensuring a safe return to play for everyone.

"We are encouraged by our ongoing discussions with Government and Public Health agencies, but have not yet arrived at an approved Return to Play framework for the coming season.

"The League will share more information with our players, families, staff, billets and tremendous fans as a finalized plan for a safe return to the ice becomes available."

The OHL originally announced last fall that it planned to have training camps begin in mid-January with the season to start on Feb. 4. That timeline was put aside with the province's extended lockdown and announcement of emergency health and safety measures that began on Dec. 26.