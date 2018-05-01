The Edmonton Oilers have reached a one-year contract agreement with KHL goaltender Mikko Koskinen.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun the deal is worth $2 million in salary plus a $500,000 signing bonus, but can't be signed until July 1.

Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli identified goaltending as an early of need for the team this offseason and struck quickly in adding the former New York Islanders prospect.

Koskinen, second-round pick of the Islanders in 2009, appeared in four NHL games during the 2010-11 season, posting a 2-1 record.

The 29-year-old spent the past four seasons with SKA St. Peterburg. He posted a dominant 24-4-1 record this season with a .931 save percentage and a 1.69 goals-against average.

Koskinen made five starts for Finland during the Olympics earlier this year, posting a .932 save percentage and a 1.62 GAA.

The Oilers ranked in the bottom five of the NHL this season in goals-against per game, allowing an average of 3.20. Cam Talbot took a step backward from a year ago and had a 31-31-3 record with a .908 save percentage - he posted a career-best .919 mark in 2016-17. Behind Talbot, Laurent Brossoit and Al Montoya both saw starts. Montoya finished the year with a 2-2-2 record with a .906 save percentage, while Brossoit went 3-7-1 with a .883 save percentage.

Brossoit is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, while Montoya and Talbot are both signed through next season.