The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Dylan Gambrell from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

The pick was the Sharks' original selection that the Senators had acquired on Jan. 27, 2021 in exchange for defenceman Christian Jaros.

Gambrell, 25, has one assist in three games this season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. He will be recalled to Ottawa.

He was drafted in the second round (60th overall) by the Sharks at the 2016 NHL Draft. In 110 career NHL games, he has 10 goals and 23 points.

"Dylan's a player whose progress we've monitored since his collegiate career at the University of Denver," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's a good-skating centre, a strong checker and a responsible penalty killer. We have a void at centre on account of some recent injuries and Dylan will help us with that need."