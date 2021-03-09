Could the long-term future of the Canadian Open be in jeopardy?

TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled for the second straight year.

Golf Canada made the announcement on Tuesday morning due to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian national men's golf championship was also cancelled in 2020 because of travel restrictions.

The Canadian Open was scheduled for June 7-13 at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto.

The celebrated return of the RBC Canadian Open will have to wait another year.



Announcement: https://t.co/w3HM0NpatL pic.twitter.com/jVRMTnqmMF — RBC Canadian Open (@RBCCanadianOpen) March 9, 2021

“Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision,” PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis said. “While we are disappointed to cancel Canada’s National Championship, we are thankful to our partners RBC and Golf Canada – along with our Canadian fans -- for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout this process. We look forward to the RBC Canadian Open returning to our schedule next year."

St. George's was set to host the 2020 edition of the tournament before it was cancelled and then agreed to host this year's PGA Tour event as well.

The CP Women's Open, Canada's women's championship, is still scheduled for Aug. 26-29 at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver.