The Detroit Red Wings have signed head coach Jeff Blashill to a a two-year contract extension.

Blashill, 45, has led the Red Wings since long-time head coach Mike Babcock left the organization for the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2015-16 season.

"Jeff has done a tremendous job developing our young talent as we continue to rebuild our organization," Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said in a team release. "Our young players have made significant strides during his time as head coach and are playing important minutes in key situations.

"As we continue to build towards the future, we have the utmost confidence that Jeff is the coach best suited to help our prospects become impactful NHL players. He has gained valuable experience as an NHL coach in each of his four years in Detroit and has instilled a work ethic in our current team that makes us hard to play against every night and competitive in every game, which is the identity we want our team to have as we move forward."

The Red Wings, who have won five straight games, have a 31-38-10 record this season and have been eliminated from postseason contention. Blashill has a 135-143-47 record in his four seasons as head coach.

The Red Wings reached the playoffs in Blashill's first year as head coach, losing their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. The team, however, has failed to post a winning record since.

The rebuilding Red Wings currently have 13 players under the age of 25 on their 23-man roster.

Blashill was head coach of the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins from 2012-15 before being promoted to the head coaching role with the NHL club.