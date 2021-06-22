Buffalo has lost a legend.

The Sabres announced Tuesday that beloved winger Rene Robert has died at the age of 72.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of adored Sabres alumnus Rene Robert.



The entire Sabres organization and Western New York community are praying for the Robert family and cherishing the memories he created in Buffalo. 💙 pic.twitter.com/R8jFCvTot4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 22, 2021

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of adored Sabres alumnus Rene Robert. The entire organization and Western New York community are praying for the Robert family and cherishing the memories he created in Buffalo," the team wrote on Twitter.

Acquired by the Sabres in a trade that sent Eddie Shack to Pittsburgh in 1972, Robert went on to round out one of the most productive lines in NHL history named 'The French Connection.' Robert played right wing alongside left wing Rick Martin and Hockey Hall of Fame center Gilbert Perreault on a line that earned its nickname because all three players were from Quebec.

Robert scored a career-high 40 goals twice during his seven-plus seasons in Buffalo.

He was traded to the then-Colorado Rockies in 1979 and closed his career with Toronto in 1981-82.

In 524 games with Buffalo, Robert had 222 goals and 552 points. Overall, he finished with 284 goals and 702 points in 744 NHL games.

Robert returned to live in Buffalo after he retired and eventually had his driveway built out of pieces of Memorial Auditorium after the Sabres' former home was demolished in 2009.

The Sabres have memorialized the French Connection by erecting a statue of the three players that stands in a plaza outside their arena. Their numbers have also been retired, and their names hang together from the rafters in the arena.

Robert was hospitalized last week in Florida.

More to come.