The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sirianni, 39, spent the past three seasons with the Colts after stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson earlier this after finishing the season with a 4-11-1 record and failing the make the playoffs. It was the first time in four seasons and just second time in Pederson’s five-year tenure with the team the Eagles didn’t make the playoffs.

Pederson’s time in Philadelphia ended with an overall record of 42-37-1. He led the team to a Super Bowl championship in just his second season in charge with the Eagles.

In Philadelphia, Sirianni will inherit a quarterback controversy. Long-time starter Carson Wentz was benched late in the season in favour of impressive rookie Jalen Hurts. Wentz’s four-year contract extension with nearly $70 million guaranteed kicks in next season.

