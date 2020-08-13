It doesn't look like the St. Louis Cardinals are making their return Friday after all.

Friday’s #Stlcards game at the #WhiteSox also is going to be postponed. The hope by MLB is to have the teams play a doubleheader on Saturday, which would return to the Cards to the field for the 1st time since uly 29. @BNightengale 1st — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 13, 2020

According to multiple reports, Friday's game between the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox in the Windy City is going to be postponed as well.

MLB is hoping to have both teams play a doubleheader on Saturday which would mark St. Louis' first time on the field for game-action since July 29.

If they are able to resume their season on Saturday, they will have 44 days to play the remaining 55 games on their schedule as they currently sit at 2-3. Following their series with the White Sox, St. Louis will remain in Chicago and play the Cubs beginning on Monday.

The league was originally hopeful the Cards would be able to resume their season on Thursday with a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers but that was postponed earlier this week.

The Miami Marlins, another team impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak, were able to resume their season after missing eight days. They just wrapped up a two-game series in Buffalo with the Toronto Blue Jays.