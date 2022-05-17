The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed national wide receiver Samuel Emilus, the team announced.

Emilus, 24, played three seasons at the University of Massachusetts (2018-20), where he played in 22 games, recording 59 receptions for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 114 kick return yards and 57 punt return yards and was named to the Phil Steele All-Independent First Team as a punt returner.

Following the 2020 season, the Montreal, Que., native transferred to Louisiana Tech University. In his senior season as a Bulldog, Emilus played in eight games, registering 17 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He contributed on special teams, recording 66 yards on three kick returns.

The 2022 first-round selection joins the Roughriders after attending rookie minicamp with the Arizona Cardinals.

With Emilus signed, the Riders now have their entire 2022 draft class under contract.